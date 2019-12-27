WATCH: Mild weather continues with some rain showers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

END OF THE WEEK:

The dry streak (of 7 days) has ended today. The day isn’t a wash out, we just have some scattered rain showers.

Friday is another mild day with temperatures in the upper 40s thanks to an increasing southwest wind.

THE WEEKEND:

Friday’s rain maker is moving out Saturday morning. There could even be a few flurries later Friday night before the precipitation finally ends.



High pressure is building in Saturday so look for clouds to give way to at least some sun by afternoon.

By the end of the weekend, a stronger area of low pressure is tracking into the northern Mississippi Valley. That means southerly winds and mild weather for central New York Sunday with a good chance of rain. However, computer models are trending slower with the onset of precipitation. We think around mid-afternoon/sunset is when we will see rain move in from west to east.