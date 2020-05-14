WATCH: Mild weather lingers; storms Friday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY EVENING:

Rain showers are moving in from the west. Closer to dinnertime is when Syracuse will see a few rain showers. Temperatures are mild and in the 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It’s a much milder night that previous nights. Lows are in the 50s with a few showers and some rumbles of thunder, mainly before midnight.

FRIDAY:

The warm front will be to our north by Friday morning. There should be a lot of clouds around but not much in the way of precipitation. For the first time in a while, there will also be a bit of humidity in the air. It will ‘feel’ like Spring.

Temperatures Friday are in the 60s.

A cold front swings through Central New York during the afternoon with some showers and even thunderstorms. A few of those storms closer to the Southern Tier could be on the strong side.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather for parts of Central New York Friday afternoon. This means any storms that form could be capable of producing wind gusts over 55 mph, hail, and heavy downpours that could cause some minor flooding.

The farther south and east you travel the severe weather risk increases with a higher chance of damaging winds and large hail. This is highlighted by the yellow slight risk area and brown enhanced risk area in the graphic below. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either.

The spring feel sticks around into the weekend and it MAY even feel summery come mid to late next week! Click here for details.