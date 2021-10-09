WATCH: Mild with just a spotty shower or two possible tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Lots of things going on this holiday weekend around the area from Apple Fest in Lafayette to the Boilermaker in Utica, Super Dirt Week in Oswego, Spiedie Fest in Binghamton just to name a few! So…the BIG question is how’s the weather going to be for the remainder of the weekend??

TONIGHT:

A bit breezy and mild with a few spotty light showers possible overnight. Lows drop into the upper 50s to around 60.

SUNDAY:

A spotty, passing shower or two will be possible Sunday morning as a weakening trough falls apart nearby, otherwise it’s dry and comfortably mild for the middle day of the long holiday weekend with a little sun at times too.

Highs to end the weekend should make the upper 60s to low 70s and possibly even a bit higher with enough sun.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure reestablishes itself across the Northeast and CNY Sunday night and provides a quiet, mild night once again with lows in the 50s to around 60.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY):

High pressure, both at the ground and aloft, builds back in to end the holiday weekend. We expect more in the way of sunshine and dry weather Monday. Temperatures rise back into the upper 70s to possibly 80 with enough sun, and we could be even little warmer on Tuesday!

Stay tuned!