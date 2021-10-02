WATCH: Milder with clouds increasing tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

It’s a milder night under increasing clouds in advance of a slow moving cold front that brings about change on Sunday. Lows tonight drop into 50s.

SUNDAY:

If you must hold your plans off until Sunday, you’ll want to get the outdoor activities in before 10 or 11 am. We have a weakening cold front working in from the west which will likely bring some rain after 9 or 10 am Sunday. Thanks to the clouds and rain moving in late morning and afternoon temperatures will be more seasonable with highs staying primarily in the 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

A series of low-pressure systems will ride along a front that stalls near us keeping the weather at least somewhat showery Sunday night into Monday but to a lesser extent Tuesday.

It’s a mild Sunday night with lows in the 50s to around 60, and highs Monday and Tuesday should be well into the 60s to around 70 and it’s a touch humid too.