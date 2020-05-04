WATCH: Monday starts the prolonged cool and showery pattern

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Hope you enjoyed the gorgeous, 70 something degree temperatures on Sunday! The temperature sky rocketed to 78° Sunday afternoon, which made it the warmest day we’ve felt in 2020 so far and the warmest day since we hit 88° all the way back on October 1st!

Unfortunately, much cooler air is slated to move back into the region this week thanks to the jet stream dipping just south of us again.

MONDAY:

A cold front will blow through this morning with a few showers around through the early afternoon. We should dry out with sun developing to round out the day.

It will be a windy and cool day. Highs today will be some 25 to 30 degrees colder than Sunday! Readings will likely only manage to reach the low 50s, and the wind will make it feel even cooler.

MONDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will be building in Monday night and provide us with a mainly clear sky and chilly night. Lows will likely range from about 30 to 35 for most with a possibility of frost developing across CNY.

A breeze that should stay between 5 and 10 mph which should help limit the development of frost. But, if you have tender plants you’ve already planted it’s a good idea to cover or bring them in. Otherwise they may not make it. Click here for more details on the Freeze Watch that is in effect for many.

TUESDAY:

It stays unseasonably cool despite a pretty good deal of sun Tuesday with high pressure in control. After a potentially frosty start, the highs on Tuesday should make the low 50s once again.