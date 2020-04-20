Watch: Monday the pick day of the week before rain and snow returns



SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

The new week will start with a good deal of sunshine, but it will be a bit cool for late April as highs reach the low 50s. The wind will be pretty light, though, so it should feel pretty good Monday afternoon under the late April sun. Enjoy!

MONDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase after midnight with a rain shower possible by daybreak. Lows will drop to the mid 30s, but readings will rise within a few degrees of 40 towards morning as a breeze kicks up ahead of the next weather maker.

TUESDAY:

Gusty winds with some rain will move in during the morning ahead and with a strong cold front. Rain may very well end as snow/flurries briefly after 12-2pm, followed by just a few snow showers possibly mixed with rain Tuesday afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most too.

Highs will be in the 40s to around 50 during the morning before falling to the lower 40s in the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Cold air will deepen across CNY Tuesday night on a west-northwest flow. That will help produce some lake snow east of Lake Ontario Tuesday evening. Then, a trough of low pressure will push into the region moving the band of snow south into the Central and Eastern Finger Lakes late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday.

At least a minor accumulation of snow is expected for many, including the Greater Syracuse area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Roads may get slick and sloppy in spots too.

Snow showers gradually taper off Wednesday. Even though we’ll have sunshine Wednesday afternoon, we’ll be lucky if temperatures rise into the lower 40s.