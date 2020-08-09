WATCH: More 90° days ahead, higher humidity returns too

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

Our warming trend continues with more sunshine and temperatures well into the 80s.

There’s a weak trough up north that could spark off a couple of showers for anyone in the North Country and the Adirondacks late in the day. Otherwise, get the garden hoses out for your plants and gardens Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:



Some clouds may linger up north while some clearing takes place south of the Thruway. Temperatures will remain pretty mild. Some patchy fog is possible near Cortland and the Southern Tier.

MONDAY:

High pressure moves to our east and our southwest wind will usher in a warmer airmass. It looks like we are pushing 90 degrees again and the oppressive humidity is back.

Although there will be plenty of dry time, a few showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Some storms could be slow to move and produce some heavy downpours. After sunset, we lose our daytime heating and the shower/storm threat will diminish.

TUESDAY:

The heat and humidity doesn’t break quite yet, in fact, it looks even hotter Tuesday! It’s still quite humid too.

A slow-moving cold front is approaching the area during the afternoon and evening. This will bring a better chance for showers and storms later in the day and going into Wednesday.