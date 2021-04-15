WATCH: More April showers the next few days

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY:

An area of low will spin up just off the Jersey shore resulting in a cool/chilly and damp couple of days to close out the week.

From about Syracuse and along the 81-corridor the rain will not be as steady as what’s expected across Eastern NY, but nonetheless it will be a cool and damp Thursday across CNY.

Highs will struggle to make 50°. The areas east of Syracuse out across the Mohawk Valley into the Adirondacks and Catskills could have rainfall totals approaching an inch or more by Friday morning. However, given the dry weather recently, even that kind of rainfall won’t cause any flooding problems.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

You can expect scattered showers and or drizzle Thursday night across much of CNY. Areas east of CNY that are picking up steadier, heavier rain will also likely turn cold enough over the higher terrain for the rain to at least mix with, if not change to snow.

Nothing more than a coating to an inch of snow is expected across the hills south and east of Syracuse through the start of Friday. A few inches of wet snow could add up across parts of the Adirondacks and Catskills, though, where the air is a bit colder and the precipitation is steadier Thursday night and Friday morning.

Lows Thursday night are expected to drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Occasional chilly rain showers are expected to persist Friday, but we should turn drier by day’s end. Rain may mix with a little snow/graupel even in the lower elevations in the morning, but for the most part the main precipitation type should remain in the form of rain.

It will be a bit brisk and chilly too on Friday with highs likely not getting out of the 40s. Yes, be ready to wear the heavier jacket.

WEEKEND:

Thankfully, the area of low pressure plaguing the region late this week will get out of our hair come the weekend. Lingering low clouds are expected to be around Saturday. A couple of showers may pop up Sunday as a weak low slides south of us.

Right now, though, most of the weekend looks dry and at least a little brighter too with more seasonable mid-April temperatures.