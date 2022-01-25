WATCH: More bitter cold on the way, but some lake snow to get through first

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – First the snow, then the arctic cold is back again.

THIS AFTERNOON:

A band of moderate to heavy snow is coming through with a cold front and is producing near whiteout conditions at times, and snow covered, slick roads near and south of the Thruway and Syracuse area early this afternoon. Drive with caution if your travels take you through this band and be on the lookout for quick changes in visibility and road conditions through the afternoon.

As the afternoon progresses another band of lake snow is going to be developing and getting better organized across South-Central Oswego, Northern Oneida and possibly far Southern Lewis counties and stay there into the start of tonight.

A quick coating to an inch or two of snow is expected this afternoon with a few locally higher totals in the most persistent snows.

The most significant snows compliments of Lake Ontario are expected to fall across Northern Cayuga, Northeastern Wayne and Oswego counties into tonight which is where we have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6am Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s this afternoon, but don’t get used to the ‘milder’ air because it turns colder quick as arctic air returns tonight into Wednesday.

TONIGHT:

An arctic front slides through tonight bringing the band of moderate to heavy lake snow east of Lake Ontario, especially in Oswego County back south towards Syracuse after 8 or 9 pm. So watch out for another burst of heavier snow if you will be traveling late this evening into the early overnight hours in the Greater Syracuse area.

Another 2 to 5 inches of new snowfall with locally higher amounts is likely across Oswego, Northern Oneida and Southern Lewis counties tonight, mainly this evening. A coating to 2 or 3 inches for the rest of CNY is possible as the band sweeps through late tonight.

Lows drop to within a few degrees of 0 for many Syracuse west bound, but well below zero north and east of Syracuse by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY:

It’s another frigid January day in 2022 across CNY with some sun and occasional flurries/few light snow showers. Highs struggle to reach the low to mid-teens.