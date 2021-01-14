WATCH: More clouds and mild for January

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THURSDAY:

A trough will bring a few, mainly snow showers for areas south of Syracuse. A few snow showers are possible across the Tug Hill as well. Accumulations will be a slushy inch or less.

Once again it will be cloudy and pretty mild for January standards in the afternoon with highs approaching 40.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It’s another quiet and fairly mild night Thursday night with a mostly cloudy sky and lows dropping into the low 30s.

FRIDAY:

It turns even milder Friday and stays dry most, if not all day before some rain tries to move in near and especially after sundown Friday. Highs will be in the 40s.

WEEKEND:

Some steady snow is looking more likely for the start of the weekend on Saturday with a light accumulation possible.

The air will likely turn cold enough to produce areas of lake snow east and southeast of Lake Ontario with the most significant snow expected north of Syracuse Saturday night into at least the start of Sunday. Some snow accumulation is expected, especially north of Syracuse Saturday night into Sunday.

Yes, it’s actually going to start looking more like winter around here over the weekend and beyond!