WATCH: More clouds and some lake effect snow Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

TUESDAY:

Through Tuesday, most areas of Central New York remain essentially dry under a mainly cloudy sky, though areas east and northeast of Lake Ontario between about Pulaski and Watertown will likely see limited lake effect snow showers.

A coating to an inch or two of snow is expected Tuesday in the Pulaski-Watertown corridor, with a bit more possible over the Tug Hill.

Highs Tuesday well be in the mid 30s, which is pretty mild heading into the coldest time of the year, climatologically speaking. Even milder weather is to head our way for later in the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Another weak trough will scoot through Tuesday evening with a few snow showers and flurries with little to no accumulation expected for much of Central New York. A bit more light lake snow will likely occur across Northern Oswego, Southern Jefferson and Lewis counties where there could be another coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow.

WEDNESDAY:

The weather looks quiet for most under a mostly cloudy sky midweek. There could be a few more snow showers off the east end of the lake, but all in all it should be quiet and fairly mild as highs get up close to 40.

