WATCH: More clouds for CNY Friday but will there be rain?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Much of Thursday night will be clear, but towards Friday morning some high clouds will start to move in.  It will not be as cool as Tuesday and Wednesday nights either with lows around 50.

FRIDAY:

A light southerly flow on the backside of high pressure pulling away farther to the east will send more clouds into the region during the day Friday.

There may be a few showers sneaking into the region, especially south of Syracuse after 5 pm, but most of the day for most of Central New York should end up being dry.

The battle will continue into the start of the upcoming holiday weekend between high pressure to the east and a weak wave of low pressure to the south. Regardless of the chances of the rain over the weekend, it’s going to feel quite summer-like for the unofficial start of summer! For more details on the holiday weekend weather click here.

