WATCH: More clouds overnight/Tuesday but showers remain spotty

More clouds overnight/Tuesday but showers remain spotty

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

Clouds will tend to increase overnight ahead of a warm front approaching from the west. Lows will not be as cool as last night as readings drop to around 50.

TUESDAY:

More clouds than not will be with us on Tuesday as a warm front nears the region with at least a few showers likely to be around.  They will be rather scattered and light, though. Highs will be in the mid to perhaps upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

An area of low pressure will drop in from the north and west and could produce a steadier, heavier batch of rain and possibly an embedded storm or two late Tuesday night. Lows will drop to between 55 and 60.

WEDNESDAY:

A cold front will swing through CNY late Wednesday afternoon/early evening with some showers/storm. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid-70s and it should be a bit humid too.

THURSDAY:

A bubble of high pressure builds in Thursday and provides us with some great early summer weather! Sunshine and highs warming well into the 70s with lower humidity levels. Enjoy

