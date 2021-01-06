WATCH: More clouds with a bit of a breeze Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

MIDWEEK:

An upper level disturbance will slowly spin out of the area during the day Wednesday, keeping the clouds and some flurries going, especially south and southeast of Lake Ontario.

It will also turn a bit breezy with temperatures staying a little above normal for early January. Wind chills are primarily in the 20s which is almost mild by January standards.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

There still could be a few pesky flakes floating around, but all in all it is pretty quiet Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY:

The sky may at least brighten up a bit Thursday as the clouds thin some with a north-northwest wind. Temperatures remain seasonable.

FRIDAY:

The weather stays uneventful to round out the week. We are a little more hopeful for at least a little sun thanks to winds shifting to more of a north or even northeasterly direction. Fingers crossed that we can dry out enough to squeeze some rays of sun out on Friday! Highs even with a little sun may struggle to reach 30.

By the way, the average high for this time of year is in the low 30s.

Are you wondering why it’s so quiet this week through at least this weekend across CNY with no snow of significance and no harsh/bitter cold? If so, click here.