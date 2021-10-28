WATCH: More fantastic fall weather Thursday, enjoy the sun!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY:

Enjoy more sunshine and dry weather today! It’ll be even more pleasant too with highs around 60!

The drier weather is welcomed because our weather soon becomes unsettled again.

FRIDAY:

We have another system headed our way to bring more rain to Central New York. The arrival time has been trending later, so while we don’t need more rain, at least the rain holds off until sunset or later Friday. That means we should have at least some sun in the morning before clouds increase in the afternoon.

Also, this rain when it arrives won’t be as heavy as Tuesday; more good news.

With the lack of rain during the day, temperatures should be able to rise to near 60.

WEEKEND:

Have Halloween weekend plans? At this point Saturday looks a little rainy again with scattered rain showers throughout the day. Although not 100% dry, Sunday doesn’t look like washout for Halloween. We’re even hopeful it will be mainly dry just in time for trick or treating.

