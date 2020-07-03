WATCH: More humid Friday and at least scattered t-storms

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its seventh 90 degree day of the year on Thursday. That’s only the beginning of the hot stretch too.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

There is a weak cold front dropping in from the north overnight. Even after midnight there could be a few lingering showers over Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties.

FRIDAY:

This weak front will linger Friday but it doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work. We won’t see widespread rain but we do have the chance for a couple scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Any storm that does develop could bring with it damaging wind gusts however, the threat for severe weather overall is low.

Any storm that does develop could bring with it damaging wind gusts however, the threat for severe weather overall is low.

