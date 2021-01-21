WATCH: More lake effect snow for some

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THURSDAY:

Another clipper will race into Central New York early Thursday. It will bring a few snow showers in the morning. It will also cause more lake effect snow, mainly east of Lake Ontario. Most of CNY will have plenty of dry time and most areas will not see anything more than a coating to an inch of snow Thursday, but there should be about 2 to 4” in and around the Tug Hill. The Tug Hill will be under a Lake Effect Snow Warning beginning this afternoon.

We’ll also have a good southwesterly breeze. although temperatures are “milder” and in the 30s, the wind will make it feel more like the teens and 20s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Some more lake snow will pile up Thursday night mainly east of Lake Ontario with 6 to 12”+ expected in the most persistent snows between Northern Oswego, Southern Jefferson and Lewis counties, especially over the Tug Hill.

FRIDAY:

Come Friday morning the band of snow north of Syracuse will make its way to the south thanks to a cold front pushing slowly through during the day. This will bring more snow squalls during the morning. Much of CNY will likely pick up at least a minor accumulation of snow on Friday, and it will be a brisk and seasonably chilly day with highs in the low 30s.

WEEKEND:

The weekend will be cold with lingering lake effect snow showers to start. There may be a light accumulation of snow Saturday, but the bigger story will be highs struggling to reach the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits to low teens thanks to a brisk northwest wind.

High pressure will be in charge Sunday and will end up being the pick day of the weekend with possibly even a little sun showing up! It will remain cold though as highs will once again struggle to make it into the low 20s. Enjoy, winter enthusiasts!!