WATCH: More rainy, dreary weather Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

CNY is receiving some beneficial rain at times this week thanks to a front hanging close to the region through Thursday. After Wednesday though, it appears rain chances will go way down for the area. So, if you have outdoor things you want to tackle this week the last part of the week looks like a good time to do it. More details below…

TUESDAY:

Another wave of low pressure is moving through CNY this morning. Expect more rain, heavy at times for the morning commute and school drop off/bus pick up. There should be some pockets of rain-free time during the midday/early afternoon as the showers taper a bit.

With the heavy overcast, temperatures today won’t budge much from the mid 50s.

New rainfall amounts by midday Tuesday should reach a half an inch with localized amount near an inch of CNY as you can see below. This rain is certainly welcomed with the current drought we are experiencing!

Rainfall forecast Tuesday through 9pm 10/20/20

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning the front is expected to start to drift back just to our north as a warm front near Lake Ontario. This will likely trigger some more showers and possibly a few storms.

WEDNESDAY:

With the warm front just to our north Wednesday, we’ll be on the warmer side of things, but not completely dry. There will be at least a few scattered showers and possibly a storm, a gusty balmy southwest wind, and maybe even a little sun at times. Highs should have no trouble reaching the low 70s anyways!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Late Wednesday/Wednesday evening the front will come back into and possibly just through CNY as a cold front setting us up for at least a somewhat cooler Thursday. We should feel the 60s for highs Thursday, and it looks mainly dry too with a morning shower or two possible.

By the way, the average high this week in Syracuse is in the upper 50s.

The front will likely move farther north of the area Thursday night which would not only provide us with a dry end to the week, but warm too!