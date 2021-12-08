WATCH: More snow this evening; how much falls this time?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS EVENING:



A quick moving disturbance is passing over CNY this evening. We see widespread light snow during the evening commute. While this disturbance doesn’t bring a lot of snow with it, temperatures will be near freezing and roads could be slick, like this morning.

Widespread snow will transition to a bit of lake effect after 6 or 7 p.m.

TONIGHT:

A band of lake effect start to make its way south into Oswego County and eventually the Syracuse area later this evening into the overnight. The band crosses the Thruway and Syracuse area and ends up in the Finger Lakes around sunrise before the band tapers off.

An additional coating to an inch or so of snow is expected for many Wednesday night, but up to 2 to 4 inches is possible in the most persistent lake snow in Oswego, Northern Cayuga, Southwestern Tug Hill and maybe far Northern Onondaga counties. Roads will become snow covered and slick north of Syracuse after 7 or 8 tonight, but improve by the Thursday morning commute.

THURSDAY:

Other than a few flurries to start the day, especially south of Syracuse and the Thruway the weather looks quiet with intervals of sunshine. Highs on Thursday top out in the mid-30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A push of milder air trying to move in will likely trigger a little snow and maybe a touch of wintry mix near and after midnight Thursday night into the predawn hours Friday. There may be a coating to an inch of snow, and maybe even a glazing of ice in spots. So, when heading into work and school early Friday morning be mindful that there could be slick spots on untreated surfaces, especially parking lots and sidewalks.

Lows drop into upper 20s to low 30s Thursday night, but behind the first of two warm fronts to come through readings rise to near 45 Friday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky to end the week.

WEEKEND:

A strong storm system moving northwest of the area will result in a windy and damp start to the weekend with record warmth possible!