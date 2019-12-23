WATCH: More sun and unseasonable warmth this afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)





THIS AFTERNOON:

A warming southwest breeze out ahead of an approaching cold front to the north will provide us with a spring feel this afternoon under a good deal of sunshine once again! Highs should make it into the upper 40s to mid-50s! It’ll feel great but it won’t help with keeping the snow on the ground in time for Christmas.

TONIGHT:

There will be more clouds moving through tonight thanks to a backdoor cold front that MAY even produce a spotty rain/snow shower followed by some clearing towards morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens to mid-20s by daybreak Tuesday.

TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE):

You may notice our forecast high is back in the 30s on Tuesday thanks to a northeast flow out of Canada behind the Monday night backdoor cold front.

The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so it will likely come through with nothing more than a stray flurry and some extra clouds tonight. It appears we actually will see a good deal of sun again Tuesday too, as highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The quiet weather continues into Christmas Day as well.