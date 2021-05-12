WATCH: More sun and warming up for the end of the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

High pressure sliding closer to CNY will result in winds letting up and a clearer sky at times, but there are some clouds moving across Southeastern Canada that are expected to move overhead tonight that could prevent temperature from dropping as low as they otherwise would.

Either way, we do think the sky will clear out enough so that temperatures for many dip into the mid-30s to near 40 overnight. For this reason, there is a chance of patchy frost developing again. So, if you have tender plants/flowers already planted be sure to protect them before going to bed this evening.

Frost advisories have been issued again for parts of CNY.

THURSDAY:

We are looking high and dry Thursday under considerable sun plus it is a milder day too with less wind and highs reaching well into the 60s!

FRIDAY – WEEKEND:

All in all, high pressure stays in charge to end the week and right through at least the weekend, which is good news if you have plans out and about!

There is one small fly in the ointment Friday through the weekend though. The combination of some cooler air aloft, a bit of lingering low-level moisture and daytime heating there MAY be a few spotty pop-up showers during the second half of each day in the hills south and east of Syracuse. Most should get through Friday and the weekend dry. Enjoy! 😊

Highs Friday through the weekend should make it into the upper 60s to low 70s with some more sun too. So be sure to have the shades and sunscreen handy!