WATCH: More sunshine and a 70s vibe for Central New York heading into the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

Not as cold and frosty tonight. The weather is still quiet with clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 30s to near 40.

FRIDAY – WEEKEND:

All in all, high pressure stays in charge to end the week and right through at least the weekend, which is good news if you have plans out and about!

There is one small fly in the ointment during this period, though. The combination of some cooler air aloft, a bit of lingering low-level moisture, and daytime heating, there MAY be a few spotty pop-up showers during the afternoon each day in the hills south and east of Syracuse. Most should get through Friday and the weekend dry. Enjoy! 😊

Highs Friday through the weekend should make it into the upper 60s to low 70s with some more sun too. Be sure to have the shades and sunscreen handy!

