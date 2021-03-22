WATCH: More sunshine Tuesday but how long can it last?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

High pressure remains in charge through Tuesday continuing this gorgeous stretch of weather here in Central New York. This won’t be good for the brush fire threat but will be for outdoor activities.

OVERNIGHT:

Mainly clear and cool but not all that cold by March standards. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 32.

TUESDAY:

The sunshine continues on Tuesday but instead of the bright blue sky of the past few days there will be some high clouds from time to time to filter the sun.

Despite the clouds, we still expect temperatures to climb into the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday won’t be as nice looking with more clouds than not and at least a few scattered showers ahead of a weakening cold front. Most areas, though, will end up with a couple tenths of an inch of rain or less.

With the extra cloud cover we won’t be as Monday and Tuesday but not by much. We should make it into the mid maybe upper 60a/

LATE WEEK:

Thursday looks mainly dry as we are between systems. If we get enough sunshine, we could hit 70 again for the high.

The best chance of us seeing welcome rain in Central New York seems to be late Thursday night into Friday ahead of an intensifying storm system along with its warm and cold fronts. Rainfall totals may range from half an inch to an inch or even a bit more by sunset Friday. There could even be a thunderstorm. It remains unseasonably warm Friday with highs at least in the 60s.