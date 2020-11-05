WATCH: More warmth over CNY on Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

OVERNIGHT:

A breeze will persist and prevent temperatures from falling too much under a mainly clear sky tonight. Lows around Syracuse will be within a few degrees of 45 which is a far cry from the low 30s we experienced this morning.

THURSDAY:

High pressure stays in control and as a result more sun will shine with a southwest breeze pushing temperatures well up into the 60s to around 70 once again! There will be some scattered high clouds rolling in later in the day ahead of a weakening cold front, but all in all it will be another incredible November day!

By the way, the record high Thursday is 73° set back just five years ago.

FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND:

High pressure will continue to have a firm grip on the weather across much of the Northeast leading to another nice day, but there may be some extra clouds around to start the day as a cold front falls apart near or just north of the region. More sun than not should develop Friday with highs well into the 60s.

High pressure remains the main influence across CNY through the weekend and beyond! This will yield more sun and unseasonably warm air, possibly record breaking at times, through the first part of next week!

Highs should make it up to at least 70 over the weekend and likely even warmer first part of next week! Enjoy and take advantage of it by getting stuff done outside around the house if possible!

By the way, the average high is just above 50 for the first full weekend of November!