WATCH: More wet weather through mid week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Get ready for more rain this week… Another front will hang out near CNY and give us periods of rain the next couple of days. It’ll also play a big role in our temperatures dividing cooler air to the north and warmer air to the south. More details are below…

OVERNIGHT:

An area of low pressure will move just south of CNY tonight with more rain. The steadiest rain tapers to drizzle well before daybreak.

It’s another mild night with lows in the 50s and areas of fog could develop again too.

TUESDAY:

Drizzle should linger to start Tuesday, otherwise between mid-morning and mid-afternoon many of us should stay rain-free. From late afternoon into the evening a few more showers or even a thunderstorm could pop up.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to be nice and mild with readings climbing into the upper 60s to mid-70s, especially if we can get some breaks in clouds and the sun can peek out.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A stronger storm is expected to develop to the west along a cold front due to arrive in CNY later Tuesday night into Wednesday with more widespread rain and possibly even a storm or two.

This area of low pressure will push the cold front through CNY from west to east Wednesday morning.

Highs with the rain Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s to start the day, but behind the cold front temperatures drop through the 50s and into the upper 40s by day’s end!

THURSDAY:

Yes, Thursday will be cool, but it is the only day this week we get through without any rain, plus a good deal of sun is expected too. Despite the strong/more direct May sunlight, temperatures are not expected to get out of the 50s with a cool breeze to boot too.