WATCH: More winter-like Wednesday with snow showers/squalls

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY NIGHT :

An area of low pressure is tracking east out of the Mid Atlantic states this evening. A shield of snow extends well north of this low center and the northern edge of the snow will graze areas south of Syracuse. A coating of snow is not out of the question in these areas by midnight.

A few snow showers are possible overnight for all of central New York with no accumulation expected.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday turns out windy and colder with a morning high near freezing before temperatures tumble back through the 20s during the rest of the day.

Snow showers are possible during the morning commute but the best chance for a burst of snow (with a cold front) looks to be a better possibility later Wednesday morning. This burst could cause a significant drop visibility and make roads slick.

In the afternoon there will be more localized snow showers and squalls around CNY. Snow accumulations range from about a trace to 2” for most of CNY with locally higher amounts possible, in particular the Tug Hill and the hills south of Syracuse. Again, it is not a large amount of snow by our standards but it’s these squalls that will cause travel troubles.

Snow showers and squalls wind down after Wednesday evening as high pressure builds in.

THURSDAY:

High pressure that builds in Wednesday night will still control our weather on Thursday as it stays dry and seasonably cool for a change.

The cool air, however, won’t last long. There are strong signs that milder air begins to return Friday and is with us for much of the weather.