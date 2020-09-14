WATCH: Morning clouds and drizzle taper to a mostly sunny and breezy afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY:

The work week will start breezy and cool with more clouds than not and a few lake effect rain showers Monday morning.

High pressure will slowly build in and should help dry us out with intervals of sun developing as the afternoon progresses.

It will be cool with highs in the mid-60s and a 10 to 15 mph northwest breeze will only accentuate the chill in the air a bit more too.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It’s going to be a chilly one! With high pressure in charge, our sky is clear, winds are near calm and as a result, our temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s. Highest elevations could experience their coldest night in more than 3 months. Some fog development is likely as well.

We have our first Frost Advisory of the season for some of the viewing area north and east of Syracuse.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine, all day Tuesday! Temperatures are near 70, with a light wind. It should be a fantastic September day.