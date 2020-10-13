WATCH: Morning rain showers give way to some afternoon sun Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TUESDAY:

We’ll start the day with a few scattered showers, but between about 10am-2pm a round of heavier rain will push through west to east with a weakening cold front. Rainfall totals should range from as little as a tenth of an inch to as much as a half an inch by mid afternoon across CNY.

We are hopeful for at least some sun to break through late in the afternoon/early evening also from west to east, but most of the day will be gray. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure builds in Tuesday night which will clear the sky out. Lows will be between 40 and 45 with areas of fog developing too.

WEDNESDAY:

The weather looks great midweek with more sun and comfortably mild highs in the 60s thanks to high pressure cresting overhead!

THURSDAY:

Winds will be gusty Thursday out of the south-southwest which is a warmer wind direction and will help propel temperatures well into the 70s under some sun too!

Clouds are expected to increase later in the afternoon and may lead to some showers by evening, but most if not all of Thursday looks to be dry at this time. Enjoy!

Don’t get used to the warmth though because a shot of the coldest air of the season is on the way later Friday into Saturday.