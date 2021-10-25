FORECAST: Morning showers taper, clouds and a range of temperatures Monday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY:

This steadier rain should taper to some drizzle during the morning commute from south to north as a warm front moves into the area. Once that’s over with much of the day should be pretty dry. We also think there could be a little sun developing during the late morning and afternoon, especially near and south of Syracuse.

Just like in real estate, today’s temperatures are all about location, location, location. With the break in the rain, and a little sun for many we have a shot at getting into the low to mid-60s. There could even warmer readings near 70 south of Syracuse, while cooler 50s to near 60 will be felt east of Lake Ontario and closer to Watertown.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

The warm front is tied to an area of low pressure that is expected to really spin up off the Mid-Atlantic/Southern New England coastline late Monday night into Tuesday timeframe. What does this mean for us? A very rainy Tuesday.

We expect another shot of steadier, possibly heavy at times, rain to redevelop late Monday night through Tuesday. A widespread 1-2” of rainfall is expected during this time. Higher amounts farther to the east, especially in eastern New York are expect. The bulk of the rain tapers off Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday should be stuck in the 50s because of the thicker clouds and rain. Plus, it is expected to be a bit breezy too.