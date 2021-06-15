WATCH: Morning showers, then we turn cooler and drier for a few days

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TUESDAY:

A few more showers are scooting through the area this morning. Expect the showers and possibly a thunderstorm to linger into the early afternoon thanks to an approaching reinforcing cold front along with an upper-level disturbance.

Once the showers depart midafternoon, some drier air begins to move into parts of Central New York. The most likely areas to see some sun will be the Finger Lakes and parts of the North Country. In Syracuse, skies may brighten a bit toward evening.

Highs should be in the low 70s where the sun can break out but hold in the 60s south and east of Syracuse where the clouds are more stubborn.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

One additional cold front is slated to come through Tuesday night with a cool northwesterly breeze developing behind the front ushering in an unseasonably cool air mass for the middle of the week. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50 by sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds in from Canada Wednesday and provides Central New York with a mostly sunny, breezy, and cool day as highs are only expected to reach the low 70s despite the strong mid-June sun.

The weather looks great as we start to warm back up to round out the week!