WATCH: Morning sunshine followed by afternoon showers Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY:

Today starts off with some sun and a little bit fog. But, during the afternoon some scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two will develop. This is from a reinforcing cold front with some cold air aloft and upper-level disturbance.

But even with some extra afternoon clouds highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

Behind this afternoon/evening’s cold front, a cool northwest flow is expected to produce lake clouds and a few showers Thursday night into Friday morning. The air should turn drier with an area of high pressure building in from the west Friday afternoon allowing more sun to shine and essentially shutting off the lake effect.

It should look and feel like fall to round out the week with highs struggling to reach 70, which means most of the day will be spent in the 60s. Grab that fleece/hoodie!

WEEKEND:

Weekend is looking good to start, but we may have to contend with a couple of showers Sunday. All in all, though it appears the weekend will turn out to be pretty good, and cooperative for anyone tailgating for the SU home opener against Rutgers. Go Orange!

Highs both days should be well into the 70s to near 80 which is at or a bit above average. Stay tuned for updates.