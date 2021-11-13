WATCH: Most are quiet tonight, but a few will see accumulating snow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

REST OF THE WEEKEND:

This weekend we are transitioning to what November should really look and feel like in CNY.

The jet stream is diving south of CNY and is expected to stay there through early next week. For Central New York, this will mean more clouds, cooler temperatures and some rain and snow showers.

TONIGHT:

A cold westerly flow behind the cold front that moved through Saturday will trigger a lake response from both Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. Areas east of Lake Ontario will see some rain and higher terrain snow in and around the Tug Hill tonight right through the start of Sunday.

About 2 to 5 inches of snow is probable in and around the Tug Hill tonight, while most see little to no snow. Lows drop into the mid 30s.

SUNDAY:

Winds turn more southwest and eventually even southerly later Sunday morning and afternoon ahead of another cold front and area of low pressure. The more southerly wind direction will send the lake effect rain and snow east of lakes Ontario and Erie to the north pretty quickly during the morning. Therefore, we think there will be at least scattered rain and snow showers developing midday into the afternoon Sunday across the Finger Lakes and Syracuse area. The band off Lake Ontario is expected to move up into Canada during the afternoon.

Highs on Sunday will range from 40 to 45 with less wind compared to Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A more widespread rain and snow moves in late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening before transitions to lake effect rain and snow Monday. A slushy coating to an inch of snow is possible Sunday night for all, but 1 to 4 inches is possible over the higher terrain, with the highest amounts over the Tug Hill.

Lows are expected to drop into the mid 30s.

MONDAY – TUESDAY:

Some lake effect rain and snow develops Monday east and southeast of Lake Ontario behind the departing system from Sunday night.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most on Monday, but at least a minor snow accumulation is expected in the hills.

A more concentrated band of mainly lake effect snow will probably evolve Monday night southeast of Lake Ontario near the Syracuse area.

Thanks to the ground being so warm and temperatures expected to be mainly above freezing and marginal for just snow we don’t think there will be a lot of snow, but it could end up being the first accumulating snowfall for the Syracuse area and Eastern Finger Lakes Monday night.

At this time, it looks like maybe a coating to 2 or 3 inches across the lower terrain and Syracuse area. Over the higher terrain southeast of Syracuse i.e., Pompey, possibly Tully over the Cazenovia, Morrisville and Hamilton could pick up at least 3 or 4 inches in the most persistent snows which may make for at least a somewhat slick and sloppy ride into school and work Tuesday morning.

Outside the lake effect Monday afternoon through the start of Tuesday, it will just be brisk and chilly with a few rain and snow showers is all. Highs struggle to reach the low 40s Monday with wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day long.

Lake snow shifts north pretty quickly and tapers Tuesday as high pressure slides in from the west with highs in the low 40s again.