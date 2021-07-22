WATCH: Most of Central New York squeezes out another dry day Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

An upper air disturbance and weak surface trough could trigger a spotty shower overnight, mainly north and east of Syracuse. A rumble of thunder is possible too. Most are dry and comfortable with lows in the 50s to near 60.

FRIDAY:

We have sunshine returning Friday! Highs to round out the week are expected to be very pleasant mid to upper 70s with no humidity issues either!

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm Friday afternoon mainly east of Syracuse, but it shouldn’t ruin any outdoor plans for most. In comparison to the weather we’ve been dealing with this month, the drier weather pattern continues going into the weekend.

WEEKEND:

The start of the weekend looks dry and warmer. We have sunshine on Saturday fading behind increasing clouds. The humidity will start coming up Saturday as well.

Our next system to bring rain and storms will impact us going into Sunday. There is still some fine tuning of how fast a cold front comes through Saturday night-Sunday. This will determine how wet of a day Sunday ends up being.