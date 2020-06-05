WATCH: Most of CNY dry Friday evening, cooler over the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

During Friday evening there could be a few lingering showers south of Syracuse. Most of Central New York, however, remains rain-free and any showers diminish by close to sunset.

Meanwhile, cold front will move through the region late Friday night/Saturday morning bringing another chance for some showers.

SATURDAY:

The cold front continues to push through the area Saturday morning, so we’re keeping the chance for showers in the forecast for a couple hours past sunrise.

After that there should be a lot of rain-free time Saturday late morning through mid afternoon. Later in the afternoon a few new showers may develop east of Lake Ontario and over Finger Lakes.

SUNDAY:

A reinforcing push of cooler air settles into Central New Yok for the end of the weekend. Temperatures end up in the upper 60s to near 70 for most Sunday which is a little below normal for this time of year.

This cooler air is also drier and that means our sky should be mostly sunny.

Air mass over us to end the weekend will remain in place early next week. The strong June sun will modify the air so we will warm quickly day to day and by mid-week we could be near 90!