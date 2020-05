WATCH: Most of CNY spectators to a little bit of rain, chilly temperatures prevail

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

We are expecting the sky to turn mostly cloudy during the morning as a storm to the south develops and works to the northeast. At this point though, it still appears the bulk of the rain will stay south of the region this afternoon and evening. The best chance for a few showers to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening will be down across the Southern Finger Lakes and Mohawk Valley.

Highs should make the mid-50s, but possibly a bit higher if we see added sun in the morning/early afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The sky will clear as a little bubble of high pressure builds in briefly Wednesday night and it will be chilly too. Lows are expected to drop into the mid-30s.

THURSDAY:

Sunshine will greet us Thursday morning, but clouds will fill the sky more so during the afternoon with a few rain showers developing to round out the day ahead of a cold front. Highs will be well into the 50s with a stiff west wind developing during the afternoon.

FRIDAY:

Behind Thursday evening’s cold front, it will be chilly and quiet much of Friday, but late in the afternoon into Friday night a storm system will be quickly developing and moving south of us.

This system will likely produce at least a bit of rain and snow towards Friday evening and any mix of rain and snow will change to just snow Friday night. At least a light accumulation is possible across all of CNY, especially the higher terrain by Saturday morning. The exact storm track this system takes will dictate how much snow we see Friday night. Stay tuned for updates.