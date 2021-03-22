WATCH: Mother Nature continues to spoil us this afternoon!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

High pressure remains in charge through Tuesday continuing this gorgeous stretch of weather here in CNY! This won’t be good for the brush fire threat but will be for outdoor activities!

THIS AFTERNOON:

Expect more sunshine with even warmer temperatures this afternoon for most as highs reach the mid-60s to near 70! Lake Ontario lakeshore communities however will likely not rise above the 40s and 50s thanks to a lake breeze.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear and cool, but not that cold especially for March! Lows will drop to within a few degrees of 35.

TUESDAY:

The sun will continue to be the dominant feature in the sky but there will be more in the way of high clouds blending with the sun at times. Highs will be well into the 60s to near 70!

MIDWEEK:

Wednesday isn’t looking as nice as it has been looking with more clouds than not and at least a few rain showers moving through. Highs Wednesday with the added cloud cover and bit of rain will still be mild but not any warmer than Monday or Tuesday if not even a bit cooler. We should make the mid to perhaps upper 60s.

After a mainly dry and warm Thursday the best chance of rain this week should arrive Thursday night into Friday.