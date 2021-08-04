WATCH: Mother Nature’s continues to spoil CNY!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

The great weather beat continues this afternoon! There is a stalled front off the East Coast which will bring some high clouds at times and filter the sunshine periodically but overall, it’s still a very nice August day across CNY.

Temperatures continue to trend upwards as highs sneak into the low to mid 80s.

There is a very small chance of a spotty shower/storm up around the Tug Hill, but most will not see a drop of rain Wednesday.

TONIGHT:

The weather stays quiet for most tonight across the region, but there could be a shower/storm or two popping up this evening in and around the Tug Hill.

It’s a touch milder too with lows in the 50s to around 60, but still a pretty comfortable night for sleeping.

LATE WEEK:

While there may be a spotty pop-up shower/storm Thursday most get through the end of the week dry under some more sunshine!

Highs warm into the mid-80s with a bit more humidity late in the week too, but it won’t feel too sticky.

As of now, it appears the odds of a few scattered showers and storms will go up a little anyway as we head into the weekend. The humidity also rises. You’ll notice that even more so Sunday and Monday.