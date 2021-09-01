WATCH: Movin’ out; how quickly do clouds and rain depart Central New York?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

We are locked in the thick cloud cover as the remnants of Ida move just to our south and east into the Mid-Atlantic and towards NYC and Long Island this evening.

The clouds stick around the first part of the night. The majority of CNY stays dry, while areas south of Syracuse that saw rain during the day gradually dry out through the evening. The threat for any flooding is well to the south of us, closer to the New York/Pennsylvania line and points south.

After midnight clearing starts to take hold as Ida departs and by sunrise the sky should almost completely clear out allowing temperatures to drop into the 50s. There may even be some 40s!

LATE WEEK:

Behind what’s left of Ida, the coolest air mass we’ve felt in months blows in from the north for the last half of the week.

While we may start with plenty of sunshine Thursday morning, the air aloft is quite chilly which leads to plenty of cumulus clouds in the afternoon. At times the sky will look quite cloudy. It ends up a struggle for us to reach 70 for a high, more typical for the end of September, not the beginning.

The air will also be cool enough to possibly produce some lake effect showers Thursday afternoon through the start of Friday.

Nighttime lows Thursday and Friday are expected to drop into the low to mid 50s, and there MAY even be 40s in the normally cooler spots of CNY away from the lakes.

Get those fall fleeces and sweaters ready to roll!