WATCH: Much colder Thursday but the cold won’t be here long

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

The combination of a southwest flow, some sun and lack of precipitation helped push temperatures to 52 in Syracuse Wednesday afternoon! Nowhere close to the record high of 71 set back just four years ago in 2017, but it was the warmest day of 2021 so far, surpassing the 44 degree temperature we felt on February 5th !

By the way, the last time Syracuse recorded a temperature of 50 or higher was back on Christmas Day when the temperature hit 53 degrees! Coincidently, February 24, 2020 we had a high of 53.

THURSDAY:

We expect it to be cold and just moist enough in the lower levels of the atmosphere to support a little lake snow primarily Thursday morning and midday followed by more sunshine developing Thursday. There may be a coating to an inch of snow in spots, but no significant snow is expected Thursday across the area. Best chance for an inch will be across the higher terrain.

It is much cooler Thursday with highs closer to 30.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A weak wave of low pressure/trough will slide through late Thursday night with some flurries/touch of light snow possible, especially near and north of Syracuse. Little to no accumulation is expected with this feature.

FRIDAY:

Any flurries around to start Friday will quickly dissipate thanks to high pressure reestablishing itself during the day yielding more sun by late Friday morning and afternoon. Highs climb solidly into the 30s with light winds making for a pretty nice late February day!

WEEKEND:

Another push of milder air will arrive for the weekend and as it does so there will likely be a little rain Saturday that could start as brief period of snow and or a wintry mix near sunrise Saturday. Any snow/mix to start Saturday will quickly change to just some rain showers with the mix possibly lingering a bit longer north and east of Syracuse.

The last half of the weekend looks mainly dry right now, but a system MAY get close enough to trigger a rain shower or two towards the end of the day.

At this point, Sunday looks to be the pick day of the weekend to be out and about. Highs both days will be well into the 40s with Sunday probably being slightly warmer. Enjoy CNY!