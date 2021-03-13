WATCH: Much colder weekend with flurries possible Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

The wintry weather will make a return for central New York to start the weekend. Temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s, but factor in a chilly breeze from the northwest at 10-15 MPH, it will feel like the upper teens and lower 20s. The good news is that we will have a great deal of sunshine thanks to high pressure in place. Unfortunately that won’t be the same for Sunday.

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour for Daylight Saving Time Saturday night!

SUNDAY:

A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives Sunday with the leading edge coming in the form of a cold front. That will cause more in the way of clouds and even some flurries to go along with the winter temperatures. Winds will be gusty Sunday adding an extra bite to the air.

MONDAY:

The center of the reinforcing cold air, high pressure, builds just to our north Monday so Central New York can expect a sunny sky to start the week. Temperatures will be even colder as numbers in Syracuse may struggle to reach the freezing mark! That’s about 10 degrees cooler than normal for mid-March. Thankfully, with high pressure closer to us, our winds will be down Monday compared to the weekend.

INTO THE WEEK:

Cloudier skies return Tuesday as the remnants of a larger storm passes to our south. We have the chance for some evening light sprinkles or flurries, though most areas will remain dry. Warmer air will return by the mid-week for St. Patrick’s Day with the next chance for wet weather arriving Thursday.