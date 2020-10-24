WATCH: Much cooler and breezy Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SATURDAY:

That cold front will come through early Saturday morning with some showers. Behind the front temperatures cool back into the 50s to kick off the weekend but drop into the 40s by midday. A few light showers or areas of drizzle linger Saturday morning.

A cool to chilly breeze out of the north-northeast will be with us Saturday too accentuating the chill in the air. We also expect the clouds to rule the sky.

SUNDAY:

After a chilly, possibly somewhat frosty start Sunday, some sun should help push temperatures back into the low 50s before clouds increase during the afternoon. At this time, it appears we will stay dry Sunday, but some showers will attempt to work in from the south and west Sunday night. The rain Sunday night should make for a wet start to next week. Click here for more details.

So, if we had to choose the pick day of the weekend for outdoor activities for this last full weekend of October, we would select Sunday to be the best day to be out and about. Be sure to have the jacket and or sweatshirt handy throughout the weekend though as it will be cool.