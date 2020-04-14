WATCH: Much cooler, still breezy Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

The winds will not be as gusty as we felt on Monday, but it’s still a windy day Tuesday. Expect some sun and just a passing snow/rain shower possible mainly north of Syracuse. Highs will range from 45 to 50 with winds gusting over 30 mph at times in the morning.

The gusty winds will also cause some flooding up along the eastern shores of Lake Ontario into Tuesday. For this reason, there’s a Lakeshore Flood Warning in effect for Oswego and Jefferson counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Waves up to 13 ft. are possible. This will likely cause flooding and erosion along the northern shoreline of Lake Ontario.

WEDNESDAY:

A trough of low pressure will slide in Wednesday triggering more clouds and a better chance of a little snow/rain shower activity. Highs will be in the mid-40s with wind chills in the 30s.

