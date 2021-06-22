WATCH: Much cooler, stubborn clouds and showers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY:

After a stormy and steamy start to the week we are really cooling things down Tuesday.

We’re starting the day cloudy and a little rainy. However, it won’t stay like this all day. The weather will improve across Central New York as an area of low pressure moves up along a cold front and slide away to the east.

High pressure builds in from the west during the afternoon which will yield sunshine from west to east across the area during the late afternoon and evening.

It will be breezy, MUCH cooler and less humid. Almost a fall-like feel rather than the second full day of summer! High temperatures Tuesday will only reach the low to mid-60s for most.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The sky is expected to clear thanks to a dry, cool air mass moving in, and the winds will settle as high pressure crests overhead late Tuesday night.

Lows will drop into the 40s for many with even a few 30s and in the coldest spots of CNY. Possibly even seeing a little frost by Wednesday morning!

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure is in charge midweek with a mix of sun and clouds and a comfortably mild high in the low to mid 70s after the chilly start. Enjoy!

Temperatures warm and the sun sticks around for the last half of the week too with high pressure remaining in control. Stay tuned for updates.