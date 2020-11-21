WATCH: Much cooler to start the weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

We have a cold front coming through overnight. It won’t bring Central New York any rain or snow, instead just clouds and cooler weather going into the weekend. Lows tonight are near 40.

SATURDAY:

There is a lot of low-level moisture in the wake of the front so we feel clouds will be stubborn and we can’t even rule out a few very spotty showers, mainly southeast of Lake Ontario. Overall, the day is mainly dry, cloudy and much cooler.

SUNDAY:

A new system is headed our way on Sunday out of the Ohio River Valley.  After a dry start, look for precipitation to arrive by afternoon.  

When precipitation arrives in Central New York, temperatures are still cool enough to support some snow or sleet before changing to rain. For most places there will be little if any accumulation of snow or sleet. However, over the counties east of Lake Ontario and even the south shore of Lake Ontario (where the cold air holds on longest) there could be a light accumulation of snow before the changeover takes place.

 It looks like most of the precipitation, in the form of rain, falls overnight Sunday before tapering on Monday.

