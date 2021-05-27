Watch: Much more comfortable Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

It is a refreshing Thursday with an area of high pressure building in out of Canada. That said, we expect a good deal of sun to develop by the late morning/midday hours. The late May sun should have no trouble warming us into the mid to upper 60s. A cool northerly breeze is expected too just adding to the refreshing feel.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It is going to be cool Thursday night with clouds slowly but surely increasing. Lows are expected to drop into the 40s with maybe some 30s in the normally cooler spots, especially north and east of Syracuse!

There is even a Frost Advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties from midnight through 8am Friday.

FRIDAY:

A storm developing across the Ohio Valley is slated to slide south of us for the end of the week leading to a damp and cool Friday with some light rain expected.

It still looks like the heaviest rain falls south of CNY Friday, but a slight jog to the north by the storm system would lead to heavier rain falling across our area. Stay tuned for updates.

You’ll want to have the jacket handy all-day Friday as highs only top out in the 50s!

Question is, will the rain Friday linger into the start of the holiday weekend?