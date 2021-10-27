WATCH: Much needed dry weather the next couple of days

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

A Nor’easter off the New Jersey coast soaked Central New York and most of the Northeast Tuesday. Most spots across CNY picked more than 2.50 inches of rain! We now have a couple of rain-free days to clean up and dry out.

WEDNESDAY:

Yesterday’s storm is slowing moving away from the east coast. We are all done with its rain.

High pressure and drier air builds in from Canada today, so look for sunshine to break out this afternoon. That will be a nice sight! Even with just a little sunshine our temperatures should manage to reach well into the 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Get the extra blanket ready! A mainly clear sky and a mainly calm wind sets the stage for a chilly night. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s overnight. Some patchy frost is possible by sunrise Thursday.

END OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine and dry weather should be back for Thursday as well with highs around 60!

The drier weather is welcomed because our weather becomes unsettled again. By late in the day Friday with another system and rain headed our way. Have Halloween weekend plans? At this point Saturday looks a little rainy again with scattered rain showers throughout the day. Although not 100% dry, Sunday doesn’t look like washout for Halloween. We’re even hopeful it will be mainly dry just in time for trick or treating. But stay tuned as we careful watch the forecast!!