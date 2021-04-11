WATCH: Much needed rain for Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

The very slow moving area of low pressure bringing rain showers will move into the Finger Lakes around sunrise. As the rain shifts northeast through the day, the Syracuse area will see the wet weather closer to the late morning/midday. We will have times of steady rain along with a few thunderstorms as well. We do not expect severe weather. Most areas will pick up 0.50” to 1.00” of rain by the end of Sunday.

This rain will be very beneficial as we have been quite dry for the month of April only receiving .25”. The U.S Drought Monitor has all areas north of the thuruway “Abnormally Dry”. Northeastern Oneida, central Herkimer, and most of western New York are in a moderate drought.

NEXT WEEK:

This stubborn system spinning over the Great Lakes will crawl eastward and weaken during the first half of the upcoming work week. Chances of scattered showers are still present on Monday with a bit more dry time on Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day won’t be a washout, but the threat for showers will stay with central New York. The latest data coming in is now showing this storm redeveloping and strengthening over the east coast which is why the rain chances have increased during the end of the week and into the weekend. Cooler air will be wrapped around this low bringing temperatures back down into the 50s.