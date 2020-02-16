WATCH: Much warmer Sunday morning

Weather
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SUNDAY:

It is even milder on Sunday, likely upper 30s to maybe 40, but it will be mainly gray with just a few passing snow showers possible, especially north of Syracuse.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A cold front that will be pretty moisture starved is expected to move through Sunday night with a few snow showers and flurries. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens and low 20s by Monday morning.

MONDAY (President’s Day):

Sunshine will develop on Monday after a gray start thanks to high pressure building in from the north. Highs on President’s Day will be close to 30.   

