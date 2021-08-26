WATCH: Still sweatin’ tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Any showers that develop Thursday evening will not linger overnight. More of the same for tonight. Warm, muggy, and mainly dry with lows near 70.

FRIDAY:

We are hopeful for a mainly dry day to end the work-week. No big relief, but it is a couple degrees cooler and smidge less humid, compliments of an area of high pressure nosing in from the north, out of Southeastern Canada. The true dry air doesn’t make it all the way to Syracuse though.

WEEKEND:



We have a front close by, this will keeps the weather a bit unsettled through the weekend. It won’t rain every minute of the weekend, but you’ll want to keep tabs on the radar if you have outdoor plans.

Temperatures are in the 80s and that humidity is still lingering.

The major relief from heat and humidity will come towards the middle of next week.