WATCH: Muggy and warm this morning, some afternoon showers too

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Have outdoor plans Sunday? If so, be sure to keep tabs on Live Doppler 9 via our NewsChannel 9 app because there will be a little shower/storm activity developing to end the weekend.

SUNDAY:

A cold front to the north, across Southeastern Canada Sunday morning, will swing through Sunday afternoon bringing a few showers and possibly a storm between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s to low 80s or so early Sunday afternoon prior to the cold front working through. It’ll be muggy before the front passes through too.

Cooler and drier air is expected to work in Sunday evening into the start of next week in the wake of the cold front.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A Canadian area of high pressure builds in Sunday night with a refreshingly cool air mass which sets us up for a nice comfy night for sleeping. Lows within a few degrees of 50.

MONDAY:

High and dry to start the new week with a good deal of sun and comfortably warm temperatures. Highs in the mid-70s.

The heat and humidity return midweek with a few scattered storms to boot.